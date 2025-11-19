Special Drive Conducted on Tank Bund by Traffic RSI Kalyan

Nagar kurnool: As per the directions of Nagarkurnool District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, Traffic RSI Kalyan, along with his staff, conducted a special drive on the Nagarkurnool town Tank Bund.

During the drive, officials identified that autos and cruiser vehicles were carrying daily labourers far beyond their permitted capacity, posing a serious risk to passengers’ lives. As part of the enforcement, two autos violating safety norms were seized and shifted to the police station.

Traffic RSI Kalyan also created awareness among agricultural labourers and other commuters, cautioning them that travelling in overloaded autos is extremely dangerous and could lead to fatal accidents.

The traffic department stated that, under the instructions of SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, such special drives will continue to ensure public safety.