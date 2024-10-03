Special Durga Puja by Sri Mata Youth During Navaratri

Live
As part of the Devi Sharanna Navaratri celebrations, special Durga Puja was conducted on Thursday under the auspices of the Sri Mata Youth in Manganoor village, located in the Bijnapalli Mandal.
Nagar Kurnool: As part of the Devi Sharanna Navaratri celebrations, special Durga Puja was conducted on Thursday under the auspices of the Sri Mata Youth in Manganoor village, located in the Bijnapalli Mandal.
The village priests, Rajagopal Sharma and Achalayya, shared that the couple, Jalam Tirupathi and Balamma from Manganoor, performed special pujas to Durga Devi, adorned as Bala Tripura Sundari, on the first day of the festivities.
Following the puja, the naivedyam (offering of food) presented to the goddess was distributed to the devotees. The event saw participation from village members, including Rachayya, Katika Naresh, members of the Sri Mata Youth Committee, women devotees, and children.
