Special focus on problematic polling stations: SP Shashidhar Raju

Nirmal: District Superintendent of Police Shashidhar Raju told the police officers to focus on problematic polling stations.

Addressing an awareness programme on elections held at NTR Mini stadium in Nirmal, MPDO office in Khanapur, Saraswathi Degree College in Bhainsa in Nirmal district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he instructed the police officers to inform about problematic polling stations time to time and make an action plan for the problematic and nor polling station to avoid any untoward incident. He also said a special striking action force are available to avoid any undesirable events within the municipal limits in the elections.

He explained the duties of duty officers at the polling station and everyone should strive to keep the elections peaceful in the district. DSP Uppendar Reddy, SB Inspector Venkateshwar, CIs Jhon Diwakar, Srinivas Reddy, Jeevan Reddy, SIs, moble officers and others were present.