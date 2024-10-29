Special focus on Special Police

Hyderabad: Which way will the strike by the Telangana Special Police go? Will there be a change in the existing system of using them as orderlies? Or the state government will focus on the issue that is a trillion-dollar question that is making rounds in the TGSP circles.

The TGSP constables have been staging protests across the state, voicing grievances over challenging duties and advocating for uniform policies and improved working conditions.

Director-General of Police Jitender assured that the concerns of TGSP personnel would be considered sympathetically, warning that indiscipline in uniform forces is a serious issue with legal consequences. He urged constables and their families to exercise patience as grievances are reviewed based on merit. As the strike continued, some were even placed under suspension.

But still the protests are continuing.

In the wake of this, the state police have taken special security measures at the residence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and in the State Secretariat. Following intelligence reports about possible untoward incidents.

To avoid any such incidents, the police department replaced TGSP with Armed Reserve (AR) police at the CM’s residence. The TGSP, who were on duty at the CM’s house, were planning to go on a flash strike. They have been asked to report at the head office immediately. They have also been directed to join their respective battalions.

Meanwhile, the Chief Security Officer of the state Secretariat issued instructions to the TGSP cops on duty in the premises to exit from Whatsapp groups run by the agitating special police against the state government The police personnel were also asked to delete all the whatsapp groups run by them as administrators and warned of strict action if anyone was found circulating anti-government messages in other groups.

The CSO said that all the mobile numbers of the TGSP personnel were being tracked regularly.

In addition, Section 144 has been imposed in Hyderabad city banning rallies, protests and demonstrations till November 28. Officials said that the security of the VIPs, mainly the ministers and senior MLAs was also being monitored.