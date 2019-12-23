Special pujas preformed at Padmanabha Swamy temple

Vikarabad: Devotees in large numbers thronged Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple on Sunday. They performed special puja to the presiding deity.

TRS leaders said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was taking special interest to make the Anantagiri hills a tourist attraction. "Many movie shootings are taking place here.

Devotees not only from Hyderabad, but also from other states come to temple on all holidays and later, enjoying the splendid beauty of the hills," they added.