Special response to job fair

Badradri kothagudem district : Today, the job fair held under the leadership of District Employment Development Officer, Bhadradri Kothagudem received a great response. Apollo Pharmacy and Sai Anjana Motors Company participated. Total (220) candidates participated and out of them (102) candidates were selected...of them (92) were selected for Apollo Pharmacy and (10) were selected for Sai Anjana Motors. The selected candidates were immediately provided with appointment documents.





Candidates are happy to attend and get more jobs: Vijat Velpula, District Employment Officer.





Job Mela was organized after a long gap on the occasion of election code...however happy that many candidates participated and took advantage of this opportunity...now organize Job Mela every month. We will work hard to get jobs for all. Special thanks to the journalist friends who published the news even though the job fair was organized in a short time.















