Special Summary Revision schedule announced for JH bypoll

Hyderabad: The Election Commission has released the schedule for the special summary revision of electoral rolls for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll.

The special summary revision will involve updating the voter list by adding new voters, removing those who have passed away or moved, and making corrections to existing entries.

Karnan said that the Election Commission of India has released the schedule for the Special Summary Revision for the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency by-election. The Officer held a meeting with representatives of various political parties at the GHMC Head Office on Wednesday and explained the Special Summary Revision suggested by the Election Commission.

The Special Summary Revision program in the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency will be held from September 2 to September 17.

Those who have completed 18 years of age by July 1 in the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency should register as voters. The claims and objections will be disposed of till September 25. The Commissioner explained to them that the final publication of the voter list will be done till September 30.