Speed limit in Hyderabad after talks with transport & police departments

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said that the government would finalise the speed limit of vehicles in city after consultations with the Transport and Police departments.

He was replying to a question raised by KP Vivekanand (TRS) and others during the question hour in the Assembly. Rao said there was no speed limit as such and the GHMC does not finalise the speed limit.

"The average speed limit in other cities was 30 kmph, which is lesser than Hyderabad. Replying to questions on loans being taken, the minister said money was used productively. Taking loans was nothing but leveraging the economy. Every rupee spent would come back to the government, he added.

The government prepared a total shelf of 70 works costing at Rs 37,000 crore. Of them, 47 works were taken up under the Strategic Road Development project (SRDP) in Hyderabad costing Rs 8052.92 crore. He said till now 27 works costing at Rs 2497.95 crore were completed and 20 works (17 by GHMC and three by R&B and NH ) were in progress at a cost of Rs 5554.97 crore, under SRDP. The minister said the Bahadurpura flyover would be inaugurated in April. Roads were proposed to be taken up in areas like Bandlaguda, Omer Hotel, Rajendranagar (RoB from Falaknuma to Budwel), in Secunderabad (RuBs at Manikeshwari Nagar, Chilkalguda).

He assured to look into requests for Bahadurpally flyover, multi-level flyover at Nanalnagar, near Mehdipatnam, a bridge at Fox Sagar, in Quthbullapur constituency, and other places.

Earlier, Vivekanand said the Pragathi Nagar-JNTU road was narrow resulting in congestion. He wanted the minister to solve traffic woes of people.