Speed up 2 BHK works: Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui orders officials in Nirmal

Nirmal: District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui directed the authorities to speed up the construction works of double bedroom houses after inspecting the progress of 2BHK houses under construction at Bangalpet and Nag Naipet under Nirmal municipal limits on Wednesday.



The Collector warned the officials that serious action will be taken if the houses are not completed in time. 444 double bedroom houses in Bangalpet, and 1,014 houses are under construction in Nag Naipet. The officials were also ordered to give household tap connection under Mission Bhagiratha, household electricity connection and construction of drainage and roads. They further suggested to work in coordination with other departments and regular inspection of works to complete as soon as possible.

Nodal officer Muralidhar Rao, R&B Deputy EE Bapureddy, RDO Prasunamba, Electricity DE Madhusudhan and others accompanied the Collector.