Speed up Sadarmat barrage works: CMO Secretary Smitha Sabharwal

Nirmal: Secretary in Chief Minister's Office Smita Sabharwal enquired the officials and the contractors as to why the Sadarmat barrage works were stopped. As par to of Nirmal district tour, along with Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Smitha inspected the Sadarmat barrage works being constructed on Godavari river at Ponkal village in Mamada mandal on Tuesday.



Smitha inspected the works after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced of inspecting the projects works progress after conducting a high-level review on the projects works.

Minister Reddy and CMO Secretary Smitha Sabharwal checked the barrage works progress at grassroot level. They checked the works progress through aerial view and ordered the contractors to complete the works at the earliest.

Irrigation department Superintendent Engineer Srinivas Reddy explained the Minister and Smitha Sabharwal that once the Sabarmat barrage is constructed, water can be supplied to about 20,000 acres.

CMO Secretary Smitha and Minister Indrakaran Reddy interacted with land expats of Sadarmat Barrage of Adarsha Nagar, Ponkal, Kamalkot villages and told them that Rs 35 crores will be paid to them.

Zilla Parishad chairperson K Vijayalakshmi, MLAs Vittal Reddy (Mudhole) and Rekha Naik (Khanapur), District Collector M Prashanthi, Joint Collector K Bhaskar Rao, Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar, RWS Engineer-in-Chief Krupakar Reddy, SP Shashidhar Raju and local officers accompanied Smitha during her inspection.