Speeding lorry causes havoc in Choutuppal

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): A major accident was narrowly averted in Choutuppal town on Monday evening when a speeding lorry went out of control on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway and rammed into multiple vehicles, causing chaos and destruction.

The lorry traveling from Hyderabad toward Vijayawada, lost control near the RTC bus station area. Eyewitnesses reported that the lorry, moving at high speed, first crashed into a car and then ploughed into another vehicle.

Panicking at the sight of heavy traffic ahead and fearing a mass casualty, the driver jumped out of the moving lorry and fled the scene. The unmanned vehicle, still moving at high speed, continued to crash into several cars and two-wheelers before veering off onto the service road, wreaking havoc along the way. Bystanders and motorists screamed in panic, warning others to move away. Thanks to their quick reaction, serious injuries were avoided. The lorry finally came to a halt after ramming into flower and banana stalls, destroying a parked two-wheeler in the process. Fortunately, no human casualties or injuries were reported, though the damage to vehicles was extensive. In total, six cars, two motorcycles, and several roadside stalls selling flowers and bananas were destroyed.

The exact cause of the accident—whether it was due to overspeeding or the driver’s possible intoxication—remains unclear. The driver is currently absconding. Local police visited the scene and launched an investigation.

The incident caused a major traffic jam on the national highway. Authorities and the public alike expressed relief that no lives were lost in what could have been a deadly mishap.