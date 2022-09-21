Speeding train hits 3 workers in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: In a horrifying incident, three railway workers were killed after a speeding train hit them while working on the railway tracks. The heart-wrenching incident took place near Kothapalli railway station, Peddapalli Mandal on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the deceased identified as Durgaiah(railway worker) and two contract workers Pegada Ramesh and Venu died on the spot after a speeding Rajadhani express train heading towards Delhi from Bangalore hit them while they are applying grease to tracks.

Another narrowly escaped from the accident. The relatives of the deceased are demanding to provide Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to the families and to take action against JE who was not at the workplace when the incident took place.