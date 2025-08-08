Live
- Highway Infrastructure IPO Allotment 2025: Check Status Online via BSE, NSE, Bigshare
- Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with a Brew-tiful Surprise: Gifting Ideas That Warm the Heart
- Microsoft Rolls Out GPT-5 Across Copilot, Azure, GitHub, and Microsoft 365 with New Smart Mode
- Give Your Favourite Rakhi Sweets a Twist
- Severe rainfall expected in Telangana: authorities warn of continued deluge
- Siva Sivani Celebrates Samavartana 2025 Convocation with Pride
- Hyderabad Women Celebrate Varalakshmi Vratam with Fervour
- TimeKrishna Revolutionises AI Entertainment
- Forkardt Hardinge Rebrands, Strengthens Indian Presence
- Gifts That Celebrate the Bond: What to Buy Your Sibling This Raksha Bandhan
Sphoorthy Engineering College Hosts Inspiring Graduation Day 2025
Highlights
Sphoorthy Engineering College, Nadergul, celebrated its Graduation Day 2025 with grandeur on August 3, honoring 322 graduates in the presence of proud...
Sphoorthy Engineering College, Nadergul, celebrated its Graduation Day 2025 with grandeur on August 3, honoring 322 graduates in the presence of proud parents and distinguished guests. Chief Guest Prof. K Vijay Kumar Reddy and Guest of Honour K Krishna Kishore shared motivational insights, urging students to follow passion and uphold values.
Chairman S Chalama Reddy and Secretary S. Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasized continuous learning and societal impact. Certificates and mementos were awarded to achievers, with 81% graduates placed in reputed companies. The event reflected Sphoorthy’s commitment to innovation, ethics, and excellence in engineering education.
Next Story