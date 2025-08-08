Sphoorthy Engineering College Hosts Inspiring Graduation Day 2025

Sphoorthy Engineering College, Nadergul, celebrated its Graduation Day 2025 with grandeur on August 3, honoring 322 graduates in the presence of proud parents and distinguished guests. Chief Guest Prof. K Vijay Kumar Reddy and Guest of Honour K Krishna Kishore shared motivational insights, urging students to follow passion and uphold values.

Chairman S Chalama Reddy and Secretary S. Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasized continuous learning and societal impact. Certificates and mementos were awarded to achievers, with 81% graduates placed in reputed companies. The event reflected Sphoorthy’s commitment to innovation, ethics, and excellence in engineering education.