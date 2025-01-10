Splendour marks Teppotsavam in Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: As part of Mukkoti Ekadasi festival, thousands of devotees gathered on the banks of river Godavari to witness Teppotsavam (Float Festival) at the temple town of Bhadrachalam on Thursday evening.

Amid the chanting of sacred mantras by Vedic priests, Lord Rama, along with his consort Sita Devi and brother Lakshmana, were taken on a special ride in the Godavari River aboard a beautifully decorated Hamsa Vahanam (swan-shaped float).

Marking the occasion, colorful firecrackers were set off from all sides of the river, lighting up the night sky. The atmosphere was charged with the chanting of “Jai Sri Ram… Jai Sri Ram” by thousands of devotees, who had gathered from across the region, including neighboring states.

The procession carrying Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana to the river commenced around 4:30 pm. It was accompanied by the traditional Kolatam dance performed by devotees and the continuous chanting of Vedic mantras by the priests. The priests offered special prayers until 6:00 pm, during which time the skies were illuminated with fireworks.

Teppotsavam officially began at 6:07 pm and concluded at 7:07 pm. During this time, the float made five rounds in the river, signifying the completion of the ritual. The event, which was first held in 1971, has since become an annual tradition as part of the Mukkoti Ekadasi celebrations at the historic Lord Rama temple.

After the Teppotsavam rituals, the deities were taken back to the main temple.

Prominent people, including MLA Dr Tellam Venkat Rao, Forest Development Authority Chairman Podem Veeraiah, District Collector Jitesh V Patil, SP Rohith Raju, ITDA Project Officer B Rahul and other officials attended the ritual. Many non-officials also took part in the festivities.

All roads leading to Uttaradwara Darshan that took place during early hours of Friday, along with the main streets and temple surroundings, were filled with devotees. The devotes believe that during the Uttaradwara Darshan, Lord Rama will appear as Maha Vishnu.