Sports bring out the hidden fighting skills: Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra

Rangareddy: Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Ravindra inaugurated the newly established football ground at the parade ground of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Saturday. It is remarkable that the first match will take place immediately after the start of this day in the football ground.

In the first football match, CVR Headquarters vs Law and Order staff faced each other fiercely. In this football match, Cyberabad headquarters team, which was the winner, and Cyberabad Law Land Order staff, which was the runner-up, were given prizes. CVR Headquarters PC Sandeep was the best player in this match and Head Constable Pratap was the main referee.

Speaking on the occasion, Cyberabad CP said that the sports help to maintain physical fitness and mental health. He said that sports develop leadership qualities in an individual and also increase team spirit and unity. He also said that sports increase mental stability and self-confidence. Winning in games is natural but team spirit is greater than winning, he added. He said that sports bring out the hidden energy and fighting skills in us.

Cyberabad Joint Commissioner Avinash Mahanty, DCP Singanwar Kalmeshwar, DCP Cyber Crimes Ritiraj, Women and Children Safety DCP Kavitha, CAR ADCP Riaz, CSW ADCP Venkat Reddy, ADCP Welfare Srinivas, ACPs, Senior Headquarters Staff, Ministerial Staff and others participated in this programme.