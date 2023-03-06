Spread Joy with HMTV & JCI Hyderabad Supar's GIFT Campaign on International Women's Day

The HMTV JCI Hyderabad SUPAR - Gift Campaign is a commendable initiative that tackles the root cause of a critical issue in our society - the discrimination against girls. Mrs. Lakshmi Rao, CEO of HMTV, emphasized that the campaign recognizes the value of women and girl children in our world and emphasizes the need to celebrate and cherish them.

"This campaign aims to provide Gifts to newborn girls at government hospitals on International Women's Day 2023. The GIFT Box will contain a 10 gram silver coin, sweet box and few toys. By doing this, the initiative aims to provide support and care to the girl child right from the beginning of her life" said J J Prasad Babu, Project Chairman GIFT Campaign.

The campaign is a collaborative effort between HMTV, a 24X7 Telugu News Channel, and JCI Hyderabad SUPAR, a non-profit organization. The Gift Campaign will be launched in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the two Telugu-speaking states in India, to raise awareness about the importance of women and the girl child in society. Mr. Nikeelu Gunda, President of JCI Hyderabad Supar, stated that the campaign's aim is to highlight the discrimination and challenges that women and girls face and the role that society can play in promoting gender equality. The campaign will leverage the influence of women influencers, lady singers, women politicians, and women celebrities to promote the cause. The GIFT Campaign stands for Girl is Family's Treasure.

The initiative sends a powerful message that every girl child is a treasure for her family and society by focusing on just-born girls. The campaign's ultimate goal is to ensure that every girl child receives the love, care, and support she needs to lead a healthy and happy life.



With Mrs. Lakshmi Rao's leadership and involvement, the HMTV JCI Hyderabad SUPAR - Gift Campaign aims to make a significant impact in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, promoting gender equality and empowering women and girls.

"This campaign is an excellent opportunity for society to recognize the vital role that women and girls play in our community" said Tarun Chintha, Project Coordinator GIFT Campaign.

The Poster was inaugurated today at HMTV office by CEO Lakshmi Rao, JCI Hyderabad SUPAR President - Nikeelu Gunda, Past President - Sudheer Sandra, JJ Prasad Babu, Jc Ramakrishna.

More details can be found at jcihyderabadsupar.com