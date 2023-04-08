Springspree-23: Students ecstatic

Warangal: Hard work, passion and perseverance are the key to success, anchor and actress Suma Kanakala said.

Speaking at an interactive session, 'Let's Talk -2', conducted as part of Springspree-23 by the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW) students here on Friday, she spoke about her childhood, the journey from a Kuchipudi dancer to a renowned anchor. She spoke about her early career, the challenges she faced in the industry. She talked about how she had to work long hours, often sacrificing her personal life, to make a name for herself.

Suma also explained about the experience of working with different actors. Sharing her charitable activities, Suma mentioned the support she received from actors Pawan Kalyan and Prabhas. She interacted with students and answered their questions. The interactive session was conducted by the NITW podcast team secretary Jeevan, final year BTech. The students were impressed and entertained by her spontaneity and her answers. Her message of hard work, determination and being passionate about one's goals inspired everyone in the audience. NITW Director Prof. N V Ramana Rao, Dean Student Welfare Prof. Puli Ravi Kumar and others felicitated Suma and presented her a memento.

Several programmes were conducted as part of the Springspree-23. Some of them are… Karaoke: It's a singing competition where students sing songs for the background music played by the organizing team. Participants thoroughly enjoyed the event, and they were happy that they got an opportunity to showcase their inner artist. IPL Auction: Participants were given a virtual base amount and they had to bid for the players and form a team of at least 12 players. The participant team which forms the most efficient team will be the winner of the IPL Auction. Nukkad Natak: This event was conducted in Time square. This is a drama about the impact of social media on our daily lives. They gave a message to prioritize personal life over social media. Micro Art: The micro sculpture artwork of Mattewada Ajay Kumar was showcased. Caseet Painting: This activity is about painting on CDs. Fit Fiesta: This activity was organized by Fitness Club to promote health. Activities push-ups, planks and skipping were organized. Winners of these activities will be announced on the third day. Double Scribble: Science and Hobbies club have organized a team event called double scribble. Students in teams have to identify name of the object from the drawing made on the board. Image starters: Film making club have organized an event called image starters. The club will play a scene from the scene and stop at a place and ask the teams have to construct the scene. Film House: Film House was organized at Time Square. Several iconic pictures are placed for students to come in the same attire and take pictures. Hand Print: Canvas of hands with water paint was marked on a cloth. Lot of students took the imprints to mark their memories. Other events like Pop Dart, price is right, pottery making, Anime Museum, Pro show by Anurag Halder (Hindi Singer) and Mr. Saket K (Telugu Singer) were also organized. Actor Karthikeya is to participate in an interactive session later in the night.