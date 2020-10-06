Spurt in Corona cases in Kerala sparks worries in Telangana

Hyderabad: As the Bathukamma festival near in sight, the Telangana government is worried over spike in Covid cases as seen after the Onam celebrations in Kerala. Health Minister Eatala Rajender pointed out that people took a bit easy during Onam celebrations in Kerala and it led to a big spike in covid cases in that State.

He wanted women taking part in Bathukamma festivities not to let the guard down, but celebrate it taking all required precautions. "The Bathukamma festival is nearing and the health department appeals to women and girls to take the precautions and enjoy the festivities," he said.

Quarantine leaves only for Covid duty staff

Meanwhile, Eatala stated that non-covid treatments in all State hospitals barring Gandhi hospital have resumed. He said steps are on to resume non-covid treatments in Gandhi also soon.

To a query about the shortage of doctors and medical staff to look after non-covid treatments in view of quarantine leaves, Eatala explained that quarantine leaves were only for health staff on covid duties. The rest of the staff including doctors, nurses and other medical staff in State hospitals have to attend duties on a daily basis, he said.

Cases cross 2 lakh

Meanwhile, Telangana's overall covid tally has crossed 2 lakh mark with 1,335 fresh cases reported until Sunday 8 pm. The deceased count stood at 1,171 while the number of active cases are 27,052.