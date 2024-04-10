Sri Ramnavami Brahmotsavalu begin on a grand note

Bhadrachalam: Bhadrachalam ’srevered Lord Rama temple witnessed the inauguration of the Sri Ram Navami Navahnika Thiru Kalyana Bramothsavalu on Tuesday, coinciding with the Telugu New Year Day, marking a grand beginning to the annual festivities.

The temple priests conducted an abhishekam programme with sacred mantras resonating through the air, followed by elaborate pujas dedicated to the festival deities. In the morning, the priests embarked on a journey to the Godavari River to procure Thirdha Bindha for a special abhishekam.

Evening rituals included the enlightening “Panchangasravanam,” enriching devotees with astrological insights and blessings for the upcoming year. This celebration, which traditionally kicks off on Ugadi, holds profound significance for devotees, marking pivotal events like the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita on April 17, and the revered Coronation festival on April 18.

Meanwhile, excitement is palpable as preparations are underway for the Dwaja Rohanam ceremony on April 15, along with the Agni Pratistha rituals. The grand culmination of the Brahmotsavalu is anticipated on April 23 with the sacred Chakrasnanam programme, informed the temple priests.