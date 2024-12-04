  • Menu
Sri Vagdevi Junior College Student Selected for State-Level Volleyball Tournament

Uzaifa, a second-year intermediate student at Sri Vagdevi Junior College, Gadwal, has been selected for the prestigious Telangana State Volleyball Meet.

Gadwal: Uzaifa, a second-year intermediate student at Sri Vagdevi Junior College, Gadwal, has been selected for the prestigious Telangana State Volleyball Meet. The talented athlete will represent the district in the State Level Volleyball Tournament Under-19, scheduled to take place on the 6th and 7th of this month at Gudumal Village, Narayanapet District.

To honor Uzaifa's achievement, DIEO Hridayaraj felicitated the young player with a shawl and conveyed his best wishes to the college management.

The felicitation program was attended by Dr. Mahender, Correspondent of the college, B. Vijayalakshmi, the Principal, Volleyball Coach T. Srinivas, and faculty members K.K. Reddy, Siddharth, and others.

The management congratulated Uzaifa and wished him success in the upcoming tournament, highlighting the college's commitment to promoting sports excellence.

