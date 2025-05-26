Sridhar Babu extends full support to doctors

Karimnagar: The IT and Industries Minister, D Sridhar Babu, said that the State government will extend full support to medical profession in Telangana.

The minister was speaking at the 11th anniversary of the Telangana Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (Tanacon-2025) on Sunday in Karimnagar. Sridhar Babu assured he would resolve the problems faced by hospitals and private nursing home owners, discuss with the Minister of Health amending the Hospitals Establishment Act, and establish a Medical Policy Corporation for effective decision-making.

He said that the doctors are the frontline warriors of the State and are playing a major role in saving the lives of people.

He said that under the Congress government, the expenditure for the Rajiv Arogya Sri scheme, established under the leadership of the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, has been increased, and the Clinical Establishment Act was brought during his tenure.

He said that 14 doctors have been elected to the Telangana Legislative Assembly and are working for the progression of doctors. He said that a meeting will be organised and action will be taken to solve the problems faced by private hospitals. He called upon doctors to take part in the Kaleshwaram Saraswati Pushkaram at Manthani.

Dharmapuri MLA and Government Whip Adluri Laxman Kumar, Jagitial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, Manakondur MLA Dr Kavvam Pelli Satyanarayana, Korutla MLA Dr K Sanjay Kumar, Dr Palvai Harish Kumar, and Suda Chairman Komatireddy Narender Reddy were present on the day.

On this occasion, TANACON organisation members felicitated the minister. TANACON organisation Chairman Dr Elagandula Srinivas and Telangana State President-elect Dr Arun Katari, IMA President E Naresh, and others were present in the programme.