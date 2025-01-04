Sridhar Babu launches mobile science lab

Hyderabad: To ignite interest and provide awareness about advanced technological innovations among government school students, State IT and Industries Minister, D Sridhar Babu inaugurated the Futuristic Lab on Wheels (FLOW) on Friday at the Secretariat.

This unique mobile lab, equipped with cutting-edge technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), Virtual Reality (VR), robotics, 3D printing, and machine learning, will travel across all 33 districts in the State, reaching government school students.

The lab, conceptualised as part of the “Kalam Inspiration Yatra-33,” was developed by a voluntary organisation with financial support of $100,000 provided under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by Salesforce India. Speaking at the launch, Minister Sridhar Babu lauded the initiative, emphasising its role in sparking curiosity and enthusiasm for modern technology among students.

“This mobile science lab will serve as a bridge to expose students to emerging technologies, nurture their creativity, and unlock their innovative potential. Knowledge of such cutting-edge technologies will significantly benefit students in shaping their future,” the Minister stated. He urged District Collectors, senior officials, and District Education Officers (DEOs) to ensure the lab reaches students effectively and fosters their interest in technology.