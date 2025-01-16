Sridhar Babu seeks Centre’s help to create spiritual tourism corridor in TG

New Delhi / Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu appealed to Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, to elevate the ‘Kaleshwaram–Manthani–Ramagiri’ corridor into an iconic spiritual and heritage tourism circuit.

With its unparalleled cultural significance, timeless architecture, and breathtaking natural beauty, this triad of destinations has the potential to redefine tourism in India.

Sridhar Babu elaborated on its unparalleled importance, drawing parallels with spiritual landmarks like Somnath, Kedarnath, and Kashi. “The Kaleshwaram Temple is more than a place of worship; it is a spiritual powerhouse that attracts millions of devotees annually. This year’s Saraswati Pushkaralu is expected to bring in 30–40 lakh pilgrims, and the Godavari Pushkaralu in 2027 could see over a crore visitors. With Central assistance, we can transform this temple into a world-class spiritual and eco-tourism hub, complete with amenities that elevate the experience for global visitors,” he said.