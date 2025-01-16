Live
- The role of experiential learning in sports management education
- GDP will grow 6.8% in FY25: PHDCCI
- Srisailam: Five injured after car flips over
- LIC donates medical equipment to Ramakrishna Mutt
- UG system in Banaganapalle in next 2 ½ years: Janardhan Reddy
- Go Puja, Ravana Vahana Seva held in Srisailam
- Exports growth contracts by 1% to $38 bn in Dec
- Abhishek admits to infighting in TMC
- Congress backs Centre on Kejriwal’s prosecution
- Makar Sankranti Brahmotsavam at Srisailam underway with grandeur
Just In
Sridhar Babu seeks Centre’s help to create spiritual tourism corridor in TG
Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu appealed to Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, to elevate the ‘Kaleshwaram–Manthani–Ramagiri’ corridor into an iconic spiritual and heritage tourism circuit.
New Delhi / Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu appealed to Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, to elevate the ‘Kaleshwaram–Manthani–Ramagiri’ corridor into an iconic spiritual and heritage tourism circuit.
With its unparalleled cultural significance, timeless architecture, and breathtaking natural beauty, this triad of destinations has the potential to redefine tourism in India.
Sridhar Babu elaborated on its unparalleled importance, drawing parallels with spiritual landmarks like Somnath, Kedarnath, and Kashi. “The Kaleshwaram Temple is more than a place of worship; it is a spiritual powerhouse that attracts millions of devotees annually. This year’s Saraswati Pushkaralu is expected to bring in 30–40 lakh pilgrims, and the Godavari Pushkaralu in 2027 could see over a crore visitors. With Central assistance, we can transform this temple into a world-class spiritual and eco-tourism hub, complete with amenities that elevate the experience for global visitors,” he said.