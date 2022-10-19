Srinivas Goud: KTR is next CM of T'gana

Munugodu: Both the ruling TRS and opposition parties are busy in a door-to-door campaign in the Munugodu constituency to lure the voters for ensuing by-elections. Srinivas Goud, Minister of Prohibition and Excise of Telangana is actively participating in the campaign and grabbing the attention of voters by taking the government's welfare schemes into the public.



In the door-to-door campaign, Minister Srinivas Goud told the voters that KCR is the present CM and KTR is the future CM. He further added that the next CM is promising to adopt the Munugodu constituency and will develop in every aspect.