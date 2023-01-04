Srinivas Goud launches biometric attendance system at Collectorate

Mahabubnagar: Excise and Prohibition Minister Srinivas Goud on Wednesday launched the biometric attendance registration system in the newly inaugurated District Collectorate complex in Mahabubnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Goud said that the State government's main aim of building an integrated District Collectorate complex is to provide the services of all the departments in the district under one roof and after just one month of inauguration, today we have taken a major step towards ensuring transparency, accountability and commitment towards of the officials by installing the new biometric attendance registration system in the Collectorate.

Now all the employees of different departments are shifting to the new District Collectorate and attending to their duties.

With the installation of the new biometric registration system, the employees of all the departments will have to come on time and carry out their duties in a punctual transparency, responsible and accountable manner.

"We have registered our attendance through biometric system method right from Wednesday. At present we have one or two biometric attendance registration system, in the coming days we will install more biometric attendance registration machines so that all the employees can register their attendee smoothly and speedily without facing any kind of inconvenience," said the District Collector S Venkat Rao. Adding further, the Collector said very soon two RTC buses will run from Mahabubnagar to the new District Collectorate.