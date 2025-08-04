SRSP officials allegedly collude with land grabbers

Karimnagar: With SRSP officials acting negligently, ignoring legal judgments and orders of higher authorities, some land grabbers are conspiring to grab valuable patta land with the support of the SRSP officials.

Victims Burugupalli Venkateswar Rao and Sunil Rao, who said that injustice was done to them, took reporters to the reservoir to explain the facts and explained the problem in detail.

They alleged that the authorities are not paying attention even though they are claiming that they have a title. With the support of big leaders, they are making efforts to grab such land when the title holders have gone to foreign countries for a few days. Venkateswar Rao of Karimnagar purchased 35 guntas of land in survey number 954/3, which is adjacent to the dam of the lower Manair reservoir. As the value of such land has increased, some are planning to grab the land.

“The Sriram Sagar project officials are submitting inconsistent reports by taking money and the affected people are facing difficulties. It has been decided that no structures or buildings should be built within 30 m of the Manair reservoir. But the officials themselves did not implement the conditions suggested by the Irrigation Department and complicated the problem by portraying it in a different way,” he complained.

While there is 11.23 acres of land near the Manair reservoir, it was allocated to others, and it was confirmed that the 38 guntas land belonged to Venkateswara Rao.

The victims said that they have complained to the higher authorities and ACB officials about the mismanagement of the SRSP officials by creating false reports on their land, in addition to causing trouble by not carrying out any construction on their land.

Recently, the SRSP senior officials investigated and confirmed that the land in survey number 954/3 belonged to Burugupalli Venkateswar Rao and submitted the report to the higher authorities. However, as justice was not served, the victims took to the streets.