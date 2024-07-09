SRU churns out industry-ready professionals

Warangal: Generating industry-ready professionals is the need of the hour. According to the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), an Indian non-governmental trade association and advocacy group primarily serving the Indian technology industry, over 75 percent of IT graduates are not ready for jobs. The SRU is one varsity that has been focusing on its students to train them industry-ready to make life easy for the companies.

The placement season has been exceptionally successful, showcasing remarkable achievements by the SRU students. Yalla Krishnaveni from the Computer Science Engineering (CSE) Department secured a prestigious position at PayPal with an impressive package of Rs 34.4 lakh. This achievement not only underscores our students’ dedication and talent but also reaffirms the high standard of education at SRU.

The overall placement statistics are equally impressive, with an average package of 5.83 Lakhs per annum offered to our graduates this year. A total of 896 students have secured placements in renowned organizations.

Key recruiters this year include Accenture, Airtel, Bosch, Caterpillar, Cognizant, HCL, WSP, Open Text, Infosys, PayPal These partnerships reflect the collaborative efforts of students, faculty, and placement cell in nurturing strong ties with industry leaders.

Yalla Krishnaveni who hails from Huzurabad in Karimnagar district did her B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering at the SRU. She was selected by PayPal, an American multinational financial technology company operating an online payments system in the third year of B.Tech. She is ready to join the company in Hyderabad in a week.