SSC exams 2020 to be held soon after lockdown in Telangana

SSC exams 2020 will be conducted in Telangana soon after the lockdown is lifted, said Chitra Ramachandran, special principal secretary (education).

Chitra Ramachandran attended a video conference with the union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and other education ministers and special officers of other states on Tuesday. She said that online classes will be conducted for the SSC students through YouTube and T-sat and also the books of Class 1 to Class 10 have been digitalized to QR code making them available to the students.

"Intermediate exams have been completed and the results are to be declared yet. The results will also be announced after lockdown, she said.

The SSC exams in the state began on March 19 and later all the exams that are scheduled from March 23 to March 29 were postponed. The exams were rescheduled to be held from March 31 and April 6 but were again deferred due to the lockdown extension.

Earlier, it was mentioned that the SSC exams will be held in May third week but no official confirmation has been made.