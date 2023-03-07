SSC exams to be held under CCTV surveillance in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Education Department has decided to conduct the class 10th annual examinations under strict supervision without any scope for errors. As part of this, SSC examinations will be held under the supervision of CCTV cameras in all the examination centers.



In this regard, officials have been instructed to install CCTV cameras in every examination center. The entire process of opening the sealed question papers to sealing the answer scripts will be recorded in cameras.

Last year, class 10 papers were leaked in Andhra Pradesh and keeping this in consideration, the Education Department has taken this decision. Director examinations A Krishna Rao directed DEOs to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed in all centres of government schools. While in the private schools, the officials of the concerned schools have been instructed to install CCTV cameras on their own.

Class 10 exams will be held from April 3 to 13. More than 5.1 lakh students will appear in these exams. It has also been instructed that examination centers should have a 3-megapixel, 30-meter range CC camera that can move up to 180 degrees. Instructions have been given to save its recorded data. It has been desired to install monitors for CCTV feeds.

Chief superintendents have been directed to store the CCTV footage in a sealed cover and hand it over to the DEOs on the last day of the examination.