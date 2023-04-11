SSC paper leak: Cops grill Eatala in Kamalapur

Warangal: The Central Zone DCP Md Bari interrogated Huzurabad MLA and former minister Eatala Rajender in connection with the conspiracy surrounding the SSC public examination question paper leak in Kamalapur on April 4.

It may be mentioned here that the Kamalapur police had served a notice to Eatala a few days ago, asking him to attend before the Warangal Police Commissionerate on Monday for an inquiry. Eatala arrived at the Commissionerate by 12.45 pm. He did bring his mobile phone along with him. The DCP interrogated him for about one-and-a-half-hour.

Eatala spoke to media persons after coming out of the Commissionerate. Eatala said that the investigating officer asked him whether he had any relationship with B Prashanth, A-2 in the paper leak conspiracy case. "I told the police neither I had any relationship with Prashanth nor did he send any question paper to my mobile phone on WhatsApp. I haven't received any phone calls from Prashanth. I received the question paper from one of the BJP workers belonging to Kamalapur; however, I didn't see it," Eatala said. Eatala said that his mobile phone was thoroughly checked by the investigating officer.

Further, Eatala said that he knows his responsibilities as a people's representative. It's a sensitive issue associated with the future of the children, he added. He accused the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of harassing him by concocting a story sitting in the Pragathi Bhavan. It's nothing but a diversion tactic to avoid people's attention from the TSPSC Group-I examination question paper leak, and liquor-gate case against the MLC K Kavitha, Eatala alleged.

Advocate C Vidyasagar Reddy who along with Eatala went into the Commissionerate waited outside the DCP office. He stated that police checked his phone and asked some questions regarding the question paper leakage and sent him back. Meanwhile, a large number of BJP workers gathered outside the Commissionerate, leading to traffic congestion in the petrol bunk area. Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman Errabelli Pradeep Rao and Hanumakonda BJP district president Rao Padma were among others present.