SSC results on June 30, this is where you can check results

Hyderabad: After the Intermediate results, the State government is all set to release the SSC Public Examinations, May 2022, on June 30. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the results at Dr MCR HRD Institute, Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad at 11.30 am. After declaration of the results, students and parents can view results on the websites www.bse.telangana.gov.in and www.bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

It is to be noted here that a total of 5,09,275 students registered for the Class X exams that were conducted from May 23 to June 1.

Earlier in the day, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared TS Intermediate Public Examination 2022 (IPE) results. Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy released the result on board.

As per the official reports, the overall pass percentage of Intermediate first-year and second-year students is 65.19. In the first year, around 63.32 % of students passed, and in the second year, around 67.16 % of students passed. Medchal district has secured the highest pass percentage, and Komaram Bheem secured 2nd place in pass percentage. Students can check their results on the website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in., examresults.ts.nic.in and result.cgg.gov.in.