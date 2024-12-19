St George School students excel in chess tourney

Karimnagar: Students of St.George International School (CBSE) showcased their exceptional skills in a chess tournament organised by Genius Chess Academy here on Sunday.

Four students from class 8 participated in the ranking chess tournament, Ashrith Varma and Varshith performing exceptionally well to secure third and fourth places, respectively, along with ranking points.

Chairman Dr P Fatima Reddy congratulated the students. He also appreciated school’s chess coach Anoop for his guidance and support.