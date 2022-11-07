St Peters ENGG College holds orientation programme

Hyderabad: The orientation programme for the BTech first Year students batch 2022-2026 was organised on Monday. The orientation programme was envisaged to help students transition into their new academic environment, role and align expectations to the values that St Peters Engineering College upholds as a college and community together. The commencement of the event was marked by the cordial welcome speech presented by Head of the department of Humanities and Science Dr Sarita. After that Heads of other departments Dr Amjan Sheikh, CSE, Dr Prashana Kumar, ECE talked about the aims and the motives of their respective branches.

Succeeding that Dr Srikant Nandoori, HoD Training and Placement Cell, guided the students concerning the placements. He asked them to solely focus on building their skills, which would help them to face the world in future.

Chief Guest of the occasion was Jayapal Reddy, president, Telangana Pharmacy Association. In his address he talked about SWOT, Strength Weakness Opportunity and Threat analysis. He also advised the students to be away from bad habits, as they are on the threshold of their careers. He further said to the students rather than being job seekers turn yourself in to entrepreneurs.

Thereafter, Director, Anurag Reddy briefed the students about the various clubs and societies of the institution.

Principal, Dr Shri Lata explained the process of examinations and stressed upon all the academic procedures for the students. After they were given a complete layout of the academic structure, the students were informed about the importance of punctuality.

Secretary, TV Reddy familiarised the students of the rules and regulations of the institution. Further he cleared the doubts of many parents and students regarding the curriculum. The event ended with National Anthem.