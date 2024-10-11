Stage set for laying stones for integrated schools in TG today

Hyderabad: Foundation stones will be laid at 28 locations across the State for the Young India-Integrated Schools as part of the first phase of the State government’s flagship programme on October 11. The Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, will be taking part in the ceremony to be held in Kondurg in Shadnagar Assembly constituency under Ranga Reddy district.

State government, which has aimed to come up with these institutions across the 119 Assembly constituencies, in the first phase has identified 28 locations. Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, who held a teleconference with HoDs of various departments and Collectors of the concerned districts, directed them to follow protocol while inviting Ministers and public representatives and to make proper arrangements to make the events a success.

While the Chief Minister will visit Shadnagar constituency, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will lay the foundation for Integrated School in his constituency of Madhira. The authorities have geared up for the grand ceremony in Assembly constituencies including Narsampet, Manakondur, Nagarkurnool, Devarakadra, Narayankhed, Parkal, Shadnagar, Chennur, Munugode, Tungaturthi, Station Ghanpur, Acchampet, Bhupalpally, Macheryal, Chandrayangutta, Andole, Kollapur, Warangal, Khammam, Paleru, Mulugu, Manthani, Huzurnagar, Nalgonda, Husnabad, Madhira, and Kodangal.

With a total budget outlay of Rs 5,000 crore, each school will be constructed with state-of-the-art facilities at an average cost of Rs 25 crore in about 20 acres of land. With English as the medium, these schools will have classes till the 12th standard. Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has recently informed that each campus will house four integrated schools, combining students from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities into a unified educational environment. With a capacity to serve 2,560 students per campus, supported by 120 teaching staff, these schools will raise the bar for public education in Telangana.

“The classrooms will be equipped with digital smart boards, computer centres, libraries with over 5,000 volumes, and laboratories, ensuring that our students are at the cutting edge of modern learning. Beyond academics, we are building sports complexes featuring facilities like cricket fields, football fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, and even an outdoor gym,” he added.