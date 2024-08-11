Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign to partner with TG

Hyderabad: One of the world’s oldest universities- Stanford has come forward to collaborate with the Telangana government in bio-design and healthcare innovation. The university is keen to set up a Life Sciences University in Telangana.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led official delegation held a meeting with senior representatives of the Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign in California. The meeting aimed at exploring potential collaborations in healthcare innovation, education and skill development.

The delegation has discussed various areas of mutual interest, including partnerships in establishing the upcoming Young India Skills University and the new Life Sciences University in Telangana. The discussions also revolved around integrating Stanford's globally renowned bio-design innovation process into the state’s academic and healthcare ecosystems.

The team from the Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign led by Dr Anurag Mairal and Dr Josh Makower presented a letter to the Chief Minister expressing keen interest in collaborating with the Government of Telangana. Dr Josh Makower said Telangana government’s focus on developing a large medical device industry that provides high-value employment opportunities for the people of Telangana is clear from the ongoing support of medical device education, innovation and manufacturing.

Revanth Reddy expressed his vision for the collaboration, stating, "Telangana is at the forefront of innovation and industry in India. By partnering with global leaders like Stanford Bio-design, we aim to equip our youth with the skills and

knowledge needed to excel in the rapidly evolving healthcare sector. This collaboration will not only benefit our state but also will contribute to the global community by developing innovative healthcare solutions."

The meeting also covered discussions on knowledge exchange programs, joint research initiatives, and the possibility of establishing a satellite center for Stanford Bio-design in Telangana.

Zoetis Inc, the global leader in animal health, also announced the expansion of Zoetis India Capability Center in Hyderabad, to further drive the company’s innovative technology portfolio.

The Chief Minister said company’s decision to expand the Zoetis India Capability Center in Hyderabad will help improve animal health.

Anil Raghav, Vice President and Head, Zoetis India Capability Center, said: “By leveraging the world-class talent available in

Hyderabad, our center will drive innovation and pioneer transformative advancements, ensuring sustainable growth and a competitive edge for Zoetis worldwide, while contributing to the development of the region.”