Stanley College of Engineering and Technology for Women (Autonomous)

Hyderabad: Request for the publication of the Graduation Ceremony and Annual Day Celebration of Stanley Women's Engineering College.

The Graduation Ceremony and Annual Day of Stanley College of Engineering and Technology for Women were grandly held at the Shilpakala Vedika in HiTech City.

Professor P. Lakshminarayana (Registrar, Osmania University) graced the Graduation Ceremony as the Chief Guest, while Professor M. Ramulu (Controller of Examinations, Osmania University) attended as the Guest of Honor.

For the Annual day Mr. Medipalli Satyam (MLA, Choppadandi) attended as the Guest of Honor. Additionally, Mr. Srinivas Rao Mahankali (CEO of T-Hub) and Honorable Bishop M.A. Daniel (Methodist Church of India) were present as speakers.

Stanley College Secretary and Correspondent Mr. K. Krishna Rao, Management Members Mr. T. Rakesh Reddy, Mr. R. Pradeep Reddy, Dean of Academics Professor A. Vinay Babu, Principal Dr. Satya Prasad Lanka, Director Dr. V. Anuradha, R&D Director Dr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, and Administration Officer Mr. A. Ramesh also participated in the event.

Dr. V. Anuradha presided over these programs.

Speaking at the Annual Day, sri Medipalli Satyam garu urged students to develop leadership qualities. He emphasized that along with knowledge, technical skills are equally important. He pointed out that many companies and industries today are encouraging students with technical expertise. He also mentioned that the state government is inviting various companies to the state to create employment opportunities for the youth. He highlighted that Hyderabad is a major hub for thousands of engineering students. He emphasized the need for women engineers in the development of society and noted that the state government is providing significant support to underprivileged students to pursue engineering education.

During the Graduation Ceremony, Chief Guest and Registrar of Osmania University, Prof. P. Lakshminarayana, conveyed his congratulations to all the students who completed their four years of engineering. He advised students to adopt a scientific approach in their perspectives. He stated that the development of a country depends on its students and youth. He encouraged students to use their acquired scientific and technical skills in ways that benefit society. He urged students to not stop with engineering education but to pursue higher studies, even abroad. He also advised them to look up to engineers like Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya as role models.

Heads of various departments, faculty members, non-teaching staff, parents, and students participated in this event.