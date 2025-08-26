State BJP chief lashes out at Congress for failed promises, fake narratives

Nizamabad/Hyderabad: BJP State President N Ramchander Rao termed TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud’s allegations of vote theft and dismissed them as baseless. “Congress won 8 MP seats using the same voter list and election machinery under which the BJP has also won 8 MP seats. Questioning the skewed logic of the TPCC chief, he said, “This isn’t vote theft—it’s Rahul Gandhi’s brain theft,” he quipped.

During his visit to Nizamabad district on Monday, he addressed a booth-level members’ meeting in Indur and delivered a powerful speech that blended praise, political critique, and a call for change. Rao extended warm birthday wishes to Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, lauding his unwavering commitment to public service and grassroots activism.

“Arvind’s humanitarian work through the Dharmapuri Arvind Trust, which has distributed Rs 25 lakh for activist welfare, is unmatched by any MP in India,” Rao said. He credited Arvind’s efforts and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the establishment of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad, inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, Rao criticized Congress’s contradictory stance on reservations, accusing it of pushing religious quotas for Muslims while claiming to support 42% BC reservations. He reiterated the BJP’s demand for 46% BC reservations in local elections.

On the issue of urea, Rao claimed there is no shortage in Telangana and blamed Congress for manufacturing a crisis. “I’ve spoken to district collectors—there’s no shortage. This is artificial panic,” he said.

He condemned both Congress and BRS for diverting central funds and failing to conduct overdue local body elections. Rao demanded a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project and phone tapping scandals, accusing Congress of shielding BRS to escape accountability.

Rao emphasized the central government’s infrastructure push, including the Rs 3,000 crore Nizamabad-Nirmal-Adilabad railway line and multiple national highways. He listed welfare schemes like free rice, toilets, and youth loans as examples of the BJP’s commitment to development.

Ramachnder Rao highlighted the Modi government’s support for Telangana farmers, noting that Rs 6,000 was deposited into the accounts of 32 lakh farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. In contrast, he accused the Congress government of failing to deliver on promises like fee reimbursement and housing for the poor.

Calling for a political shift, Rao declared, “The people of Telangana want change. Give the BJP one chance. A golden Telangana is possible only with the BJP.” He hinted at growing support, noting that leaders from both Congress and BRS are preparing to join the BJP.

With local body elections approaching, Rao urged voters to back BJP candidates, promising that the central government would further accelerate development in Telangana.