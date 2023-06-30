State BJP Chief Spokesperson condemns leaks and statements by party leaders

The Chief Spokesperson of Telangana BJP K Krishna Sagar Rao strongly condemned the random, unwarranted and damaging media leaks & public statements being made by some leaders in the party. In a statement, he said they seem to be forgetting the party they are currently representing. BJP is not Congress or BRS.



BJP doesn't have the culture or a system of indulging in public criticism of the party and it's leadership. Almost all leaders who are making these statements are members either in top state or national committees of the party, and have plenty of opportunities to express their discontent, if any.



Personal agendas cannot override the party agenda. These leaders must know there's a 'Lakshman Rekha' in the party.Making irresponsible and unwarranted statements against the party and its leadership is to openly exhibit an intention to damage the party, he said.

This kind of unruliness and indiscipline is unacceptable in our party.