State BJP membership touches 24 lakh, says Ramachander Rao

Hyderabad: Former MLC and State BJP membership in-charge N Ramachander Rao said on Tuesday that the enrolment touched the 24 lakh mark since the drive started on September 2.

Given the by-elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the membership ‘Abhiyaan’ programme has been extended until October 30. The Telangana membership registration has been in full swing for the past few days. "1.3 lakh members were registered on Monday, and on September 25, the day of Deendayal Upadhyay Jayanti alone, 1.35 lakh joined the party.

He said about 45,000 memberships are being done every day. The party is confident of reaching its targeted enrolment by October 30.

Rao asked people to join the party by giving a missed call and going to the link, entering the referral code, and verifying the phone number along with personal details. About four lakh members have been registered till Monday through missed calls and 20 lakh memberships online. A total of 24 lakh members have been registered till date in Telangana.

He said only those who have enrolled more than 100 members will be eligible to be active members. As of October 17, nine thousand have joined as active members. The party has set a target of 40,000 active members in Telangana. The active members in various booth committees are eligible for organisational posts.

Rao said the party appointed MP and OBC Morcha president Dr K Lakshman as the returning officer at the national level for Sangathan Parv. In Telangana, former MLA and State vice president Y Lakshminarayana, Karunakar, and former Mahila Morcha president Geetamurty have been appointed as co-returning officers.

He said under the auspices of the BJP ST Morcha, nearly 1,000 camps were organised and 50,000 members were enrolled. "We are organising more than 500 camps under the Mahila Morcha, Yuvajana Morcha, OBC Morcha, Minority Morcha, and Kisan Morcha for membership enrolment in different areas. Youth, women, farmers, and people from various walks of life are joining the party. The party is conducting a BJP membership registration program in the agency areas and getting good responses from people,” he added.

He said in the past no party in the State had more than 30 lakh members; the BJP is the first one to create a record. The party leaders are going to every village and every house and taking membership from all communities.