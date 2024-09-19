State BJP to observe ‘Seva Paksha’ on Sept 17-Oct 2

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP has decided to observe service activities for 15 days as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations.



BJP State vice-president Dr G Manohar Reddy said on Wednesday, that blood donations on campus have been ongoing from September 17 to 19 at all the district centres. The Jana Arogya Yojana Card issuing programme will be held on September 23.

An essay writing and poster presentation programme for school and college students in all district centres will be held from September 25 to 30.

The mega membership drive (membership registration with a minimum of 100 members in all polling booths) will be organised on the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary on September 25.

Cleaning and decorating the idols of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri in all the district and mandal centres, along with Hyderabad will be organised on October 2, besides, buying Khadi clothes.

Medal winners in the Para Olympics will be feliciated during the programme.