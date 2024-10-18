State Cabinet to meet on Oct 23, decisions on crucial issues likely

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will hold a cabinet meeting in the next week to take some crucial decisions. Tentatively, the cabinet meeting will be held on October 23.

Musi revival project, rehabilitation package for displaced, opposition parties’ demands, a special Assembly session to discuss the Musi project, cabinet subcommittee recommendations on Rythu Bharosa, progress in the pilot project for family digital cards, BC census, subcategorisation of the SCs, and local body elections will be the main agenda items in the ensuing cabinet meeting.

Official sources said that the Chief Minister wanted to end the deadlock on some important issues, mainly the Musi revival project, local body elections and BC reservation, ration cards and family digital cards and their official use by the card holders, and such.

The CM will seek the opinions of his cabinet colleagues on such important issues and prepare an action plan to move fast in the coming days.

A special session of the State Assembly to adopt a bill for HYDRA for which the government has recently promulgated an ordinance and discuss the Musi revival project was also proposed.

The cabinet will decide the schedule for the special assembly session in the cabinet meeting, sources said. The status of the works taken up for the construction of Young India Integrated Residential Schools, Young India Skills University, and the classes started, and the modalities for Young India Sports University would also be discussed in the cabinet meeting. The CM would make some suggestions to move fast in this regard, sources said.