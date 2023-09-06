State Cong gen secy opposes ticket to ‘turncoat’ Sarita

Mahbubnagar: TPCC general secretary Kuruva Vijay Kumar has vehemently opposed Congress ticket to Sarita Thirupathaiah, former Gadwal ZP Chairman, who had recently joined the party from BRS to fight Assembly election from Gadwal .

Vijay Kumar conveyed his displeasure to K. Muralidharan, MP and Chairman of Telangana Pradesh Congress AICC election screening committee, in Hyderabad on Tuesday, that the entire Congress cadre in Gadwal district is unhappy with the decision to accept BRS leaders Bandla Chadrasekhar Reddy and Sarita Thirupathaiah into Congress fold.

Vijay Kumar alleged that both these leaders are close associates of BRS leader Minister Niranjan Reddy. Now the ticket to them has not gone down well among the Congress caders who have long been serving the party even during the tough times.

“We have lodged a complaint against Saritha Thirupathaiah for misguiding the Congress cadres that they have already got the Gadwal Assembly ticket and even going to the extent that they are publicly claiming that Rs 5 crore bribe has been paid to the Congress high command for the ticket.”

“We have decided to convey the ground realities to the Congress high command and urging the higher ups to know the realty before giving the Congress ticket, or else the BRS coverts may damage the party’s growth in the coming days,” observed Vijay Kumar in his complaint to the AICC screening committee chairman.

Referring to the comments made by TRS MLA Balka Suman about the BRS coverts in the Congress party, Vijay Kumar said, it clearly reflects that Bandla Chandra Sekhar Reddy & Sarita Thirupathaiah joined the Congress party only to damage the winning perspectives of the party in Gadwal. Adding further, Vijay KUmar also advised Congress party strategist Sunil Kanugolu to prepare ground-level reports by taking into account the past activities of those leaders who had recently joined into the Congress fold.

Vijay Kumar requested the screening committee chairman to have his immediate intervention to protect the interests of the party and cadre who have been serving for a long time and not to believe the BRS parachute leaders who are opportunists and can jump into any party at any time causing grave damage to the congress.