State government has implemented a good common diet menu for students of welfare hostels

Wanaparthy District: As per the state government's suggestion that senior female IAS officers should stay in girls' hostels, Minority Welfare Department Director Sheikh Yasmin Basha, who is the special officer for Wanaparthy district, visited the Tribal Welfare Girls' Hostel in the district headquarters on Wednesday and stayed there for the night. On Thursday morning, she participated in a prayer program with the students. Later, local legislators who came to the school along with Thudi Mega Reddy had breakfast with the students.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the state government is working hard for the students studying in government welfare hostels. As part of this, she said that senior IAS women officers will be specially sent to stay in girls' hostels to find out the problems in girls' hostels and how the common diet menu is being implemented.

He said that the common diet menu should be implemented properly in government welfare hostels. He reminded that the government has increased the mess charges by 40 percent and cosmetic charges by almost 200 percent for students studying in government hostels. He said that there are good facilities in the school and hostel here, and that the problems brought to their attention by the staff here will be brought to the attention of the government.

Later, he made a surprise inspection of the Telangana Government Minority Residential College located in KDR Nagar in the district headquarters. He advised the staff to inspect the kitchen in the college hostel and keep it clean from time to time. He checked the stock registers related to the storage of cooking utensils. Later, he interacted with the students for a while. He advised them to provide quality food to the students. He inquired about the menu being served to the students.

Tribal Welfare Department Officer Beeram Subbareddy, Minority Welfare Department Officer Afzaluddin, Minority College Principal Havila Rani, Horticulture Department officials, Tribal Welfare School Principal Saraswati, and others participated in the meeting.