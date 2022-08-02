State govt committed to welfare of poor: Minister Indrakaran

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the State government is working for the welfare of poor and neady.

The Minister participated in the Kalyanalakshmi and Shadi Mubarak check distribution programme held at Ambedkar Bhavan on Tuesday and distributed Kalyanalakshmi and Shadi Mubarak checks to 427 beneficiaries of Nirmal constituency.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said that chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has introduced and implemented many welfare schemes for the people of the weaker sections of the country like nowhere else in the country.

He listed out the welfare schemes like Asara passion, Rythu Bandhu for farmers and Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi etc.

Previous governments did not think for girl child marriage. It was a heavy burden for the parents to arrange the marriages of the girls. But when the Telangana government came, KCR was the only Chief Minister who supported the women and provided one lakh hundred and sixteen rupees for their children's marriages and he was one of their families. He informed that the government will stand by the people of SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

Till now 3,495 beneficiaries in Nirmal constituency have been given Rs. 35 crores. On Tuesday, 427 beneficiaries received the benefit. He said that 4.27 crores have been distributed so far, he said.