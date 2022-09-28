State Govt honouring Telangana ideologues: KTR

Sircilla: IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao said that the State government has the culture to recognise the greatness of Telangana Statehood fighters and feels proud of their legacy.

He reminded that the new districts, universities and institutions were named after Telangana ideologues so that future generations would know about the sacrifices of Telangana.

An example of this is the naming of Telangana Horticultural University after Acharya Konda Laxman Bapuji, the minister said. KTR unveiled the newly installed statue of Konda Laxman Bapuji at Ellamma temple near Manair river in Sircilla town on Tuesday and paid tributes to Bapuji.

Addressing a large gathering the minister praised Laxman Bapuji as the one who fought many battles including the freedom movement. He reminded that Bapuji was at the forefront of the Telangana movement even after independence and supported the Statehood fighters.

KTR said that the idols were being set up to inform future generations about the greatness of Telangana ideologues. The new pond tank bund in Sircilla and at the new junctions the statues of Statehood fighters would be installed with the State government and municipal expenses.

He stated that further development works would be undertaken in Sircilla district step by step. A mega textile park was being constructed in 1,250 acres in Warangal and around 3,000 people would get employment through this.

State Planning Commission Vice President Vinod Kumar, Telangana Mara Maggalu, Textile Development Corporation President Guduri Praveen District Praja Parishad Chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna Raghava Reddy, District Collector Anurag Jayanthi, Municipal Chairperson Jindam Kala Chakrapani, Tescob Chairman Konduri Ravinder, District Library Corporation Chairman Akunuri Shankaraiah, District Rythu Bandhu Samiti President Gaddam Narsaiah, District Additional Collector Khimya Naik and others participated.