State govt sets ball rolling for skill varsity, to begin works from Nov 6

Hyderabad: The State government is all geared up for kick-starting construction works at Young India Skill University from November 6 at Kandukur in Ranga Reddy.

In the sprawling campus spread over 57 acres, construction works will begin for different building structures and administrative buildings, besides academic blocks, workshops, girls and boys hostels, dining halls, and staff quarters on par with international standards.

The design, which was recently finalised by the State government for the campus, will also have a world class auditorium, library, sprawling open area, and parking area.

The open area will have free space and greenery, helping nurture about 6,000 students who will be undergoing training for key skills that are in demand. All the building structures will have solar panels to support the energy requirements and reduce dependence on electricity. Some of the buildings, including workshops and academic buildings, are also designed to provide natural air, thereby reducing the utilisation of air conditioning.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has recently directed the representatives of MEIL (Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited) responsible for the construction to come up with basic amenities of international standards that attract attention at the national level. The works, which are likely to begin on November 6, are set to be completed within eight to ten months.

MEIL has recently contributed Rs 200 crore as part of its CSR initiative and also came forward to showcase their engineering prowess by constructing the university in an innovative way. Besides MIEL Company, Adani Group is the major contributor with Rs 100 crore for the upcoming university.