State govt's celebration of Sept 17 victory of BJP: Bandi

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the TRS government's decision to celebrate September 17 as the Telangana National Integration Dimond Jubilee celebrations is a victory of the BJP.

He said on Saturday, that the Chief Minister's decision has come following the Centre's decision to celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day. Not only the State government but also, the Congress, MIM and Communists parties have comedown singing in unison. He reminded that it was only the BJP which has been demanding for years to celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day.

He demanded CM KCR as to why he had not celebrated the liberation day officially and to tender an apology to the people and for twisting the history of liberation movement of Telangana to please the MIM.

Sanjay Kumar said that the TRS chief has twisted his statements several times on the celebration of September 17. He questioned the then Chief Minister K Rosaiah in the united Andhra Pradesh for not celebrating the Telangana Liberation Day. But, once in power, he asked about the reason for celebrations after the formation of a separate Telangana state.

He alleged that CM KCR has taken a 'U-turn and decided to celebrate September 17 only after the Centre has taken a decision to celebrate the liberation day and trying to celebrate the same in the name of diamond jubilee celebrations of national integration day, conspiring to give different colour to the historical struggle of the people of Telangana to liberate themselves from the Nizam state to join the Indian Union. It was only after obtaining orders from the Darussalam that CM KCR decided to officially conduct the celebrations, he added.

Sanjay Kumar also lashed out at MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi calling the Hyderabad MP should be ashamed of himself for not uttering a word about the barbaric act of hacking the hands of journalist Shoubullah Khan for writing news against the atrocities of the last Nizam. Similarly, the Hyderabad MP had not uttered a word about forcing Telangana women to disrobed and made to play Batukamma and never condemned the atrocities committed in Biranpalli, Nirmal and Prakala during the Telangana liberation movement, he pointed out.

The Karimnagar MP alleged that the Congress, TRS and Communists have become tools in the hands of the Owaisi.

He appealed to the people of Telangana to think about whether they wanted parties which have bowed down before the tomb of Nizam, or a patriotic party of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, before whom the Nizam blowdown.