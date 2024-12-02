State-level award for district entrepreneur

Bhupalapally: Harikrishna Kumar Bethoju from Bhupalpalli district received the Best Supporting Entrepreneurship Award. The award was presented at the state-level conference organized by the Backward Classes Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BICCI) and T-Consult at T-Hub in Hyderabad.

Harikrishna, who is the Senior Manager of CSC in Bhupalpally, received the Best Supporting Entrepreneurship Award from the State IT and Industries Minister, D Sridhar Babu, for the Model CSC Project he represents. During the occasion, Harikrishna expressed his gratitude to the CSC management and officials for their support in implementing the project initiated in Jayashankar district nationwide.

The event was attended by State BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Malkajgiri MP EtalaRajender, MLC and Legislative Council Opposition Leader Madhusudanachari, Principal Secretary of Madhya Pradesh State ParikipandlaNarahari IAS, TITA Global President Sandeep Makthala, BICCI President Cherela Narayana, General Secretary Dr Dasari Kiran, various company industrialists, officials, CSC representatives, and VLEs.