State level Science Exhibition inaugurated by Health Minister Raja Narasimha

Mahabubangar: A prestigious State-Level Science Exhibition is being held from January 7 to 9 at SVKM's NMIMS School in Polepalli SEZ, located in Jadcherla Mandal of Mahabubnagar district. This three-day event will witness participation from students and teachers from 33 districts, with over 2,500 attendees expected.

The exhibition, organized to foster interest in scientific and technological innovations among students, will showcase projects on key topics such as nutrition, health, hygiene, transportation, organic farming, disaster management, waste management, and resource management. The event provides a platform for students to present their experiments and creations, nurturing their creativity and offering them opportunities for further recognition.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by the District In-Charge Minister and State Health Minister Damodara Raj Narasimha, along with State R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy. MPs, MLAs, and MLCs from the region will also attend the opening ceremony. The event is expected to attract significant attention from both government officials and the public.

The District Collector, Vijayender Boyi, is overseeing the arrangements, with special supervision to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. Authorities have completed all necessary preparations, including venue construction, registration, parking, food arrangements, and accommodation for the participants. A help desk has been set up to assist attendees, and daily meals will be provided for up to 3,500 people. Boys will stay at the Swaminarayan Gurukul School, while girls will be accommodated at KGBV in Balanagar.

This state-level exhibition, being held in Mahabubnagar after 14 years, provides a significant opportunity for students to showcase their innovations. The NCERT and SCERT annually organize science exhibitions at the district, state, and national levels to encourage student creativity. Top-performing projects at the national level may even receive awards and further support from scientific experts, with some inventions potentially earning patent rights.

With 2,500 students and teachers from across the state, Mahabubnagar is set to become a hub for scientific exploration, fostering the next generation of innovators.