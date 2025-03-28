State needs to cough up Rs 10K cr pm to clear old debts: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the State government needs to spend Rs 10,000 crore per month to clear the debts inherited from the previous BRS government. Refuting the claims that Congress pushed the State into massive debts, he said that the government did not add any substantial burden and the total debt of Rs 7.38 lakh crore was mostly accumulated by the previous government.

Intervening during the Budget discussion to allegations made by BRS MLA K T Rama Rao, he pointed out that his government has borrowed Rs 1.58 lakh crore in 15 months, out of which Rs 1.53 lakh crore was used to repay old debts. Taking a swipe at the previous regime, Revanth Reddy explained the financial challenges inherited by the Congress government. “At the time of Telangana’s formation, the debt stood at Rs 72,000 crore. Now it has ballooned to over Rs 7 lakh crore, including pending dues and liabilities,” he revealed.

Refuting criticism from the opposition, CM Revanth highlighted his government’s accomplishments, particularly in the agricultural sector. He contrasted his administration’s quick implementation of the farm loan waiver with BRS’s failure to fulfill its promise across two terms. “In just six months, we waived off Rs 20,615 crore worth of farm loans. In contrast, BRS waived only Rs 16,900 crore in 10 years,” he stated. He also mentioned that Rs 7,625 crore was released to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, which BRS had defaulted on.

Additionally, the Congress government granted a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal to farmers who cultivated paddy, taking a jibe at the previous government for issuing threats to farmers while growing paddy in their own farmhouses.

The Chief Minister clarified that the concept of free electricity for farmers in Telangana originated with the Congress, not the BRS. “We have already spent Rs 33,000 crore on free power for farmers. What BRS could not do in ten years, we achieved in just 10 months,” he said.

The CM criticised the Kaleshwaram project, calling it a monumental failure. “Rs 70,490 crore was spent, and over Rs 5,000 crore has already been paid despite the collapse,” he said.

Revanth alleged that the project was executed without heeding engineering advice and now poses serious structural risks. “Experts say even stopping water flow could lead to collapse,” he warned.

Earlier, KTR, taking part in the discussions, questioned the financial mismanagement of the government, saying that there was a stark contradiction in their fiscal narrative. “Who will believe this? They say there’s no debt outside, claiming bankruptcy, but here they thump their chests saying they’ve taken a debt of 1.58 lakh crore. Is the Ramu speaking outside correct, or the Remo speaking in the Assembly correct? Revanth Reddy must clarify,” he demanded likening Revanth Reddy to ‘Aparichitudu’, a movie character played by Vikram with multiple personality disorder.

KTR questioned the government’s priorities, asking, “There’s money for all this, but no funds for six guarantees? No funds for a tola of gold? No 2,500 rupees per month for women?” He threw a bold challenge:

“Let’s go to Kodangal or Sircilla, ask any farmer if 100 per cent of their loan has been waived. If they say yes, I’ll take permanent political retirement. Will the Chief Minister accept this challenge?”